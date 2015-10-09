 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Reflection of arch bridge in the water of river

V

By Valery Shanin

  • Stock footage ID: 12123818
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP427.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV18.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Lake and tree reflection
4k00:24Lake and tree reflection
Georgia, located at Settles Bridge Park, This is a view of flowing water near rocks on the Chattahoochee River.
4k00:30Georgia, located at Settles Bridge Park, This is a view of flowing water near rocks on the Chattahoochee River.
Dangerous Alligator is hiding in a pond for food
4k00:13Dangerous Alligator is hiding in a pond for food
alligator in Everglades National park in Florida
hd00:08alligator in Everglades National park in Florida
Aerial view of Maldives beach
4k00:21Aerial view of Maldives beach
Evening waves are accelerating. Foamy waves. Igneada, Kirklareli, Turkey Footage
hd00:07 Evening waves are accelerating. Foamy waves. Igneada, Kirklareli, Turkey Footage
wave storm slow motion video on the river. big waves on the water river reeds nature landscape
hd00:29wave storm slow motion video on the river. big waves on the water river reeds nature landscape
long tropical green palm leaves against boundless blue sea waving near rocky stones lying on shore slow motion. Concept tropical seascape
hd00:13long tropical green palm leaves against boundless blue sea waving near rocky stones lying on shore slow motion. Concept tropical seascape
See all

Related stock videos

18 NOVEMBER 2019: Taj Mahal the famous UNESCO site walking inside the framing arch with the local people and tourist. Agra, India.
4k00:2218 NOVEMBER 2019: Taj Mahal the famous UNESCO site walking inside the framing arch with the local people and tourist. Agra, India.
River Liffey and the famous Hapenny Bridge, night view cityscape, Dublin, Ireland. Yellow and green night lights are reflecting on the water surface. Christmas time in Europe.
hd00:15River Liffey and the famous Hapenny Bridge, night view cityscape, Dublin, Ireland. Yellow and green night lights are reflecting on the water surface. Christmas time in Europe.
4k Aerial Drone Video over The Minneapolis, Minnesota Skyline and The Stone Arch Bridge
4k00:154k Aerial Drone Video over The Minneapolis, Minnesota Skyline and The Stone Arch Bridge
ST. LOUIS - MAY 9: City of St. Louis Skyline on May 9, 2012 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Gateway Arch is a 630 feet (190 m) high. City of St. Louis is the 19th largest population in the United States.
hd00:13ST. LOUIS - MAY 9: City of St. Louis Skyline on May 9, 2012 in St. Louis, Missouri. The Gateway Arch is a 630 feet (190 m) high. City of St. Louis is the 19th largest population in the United States.
City of St. Louis Skyline, Missouri, USA
hd00:08City of St. Louis Skyline, Missouri, USA
GRANADA, SPAIN - MAY 12, 2019: The Nasrid Palaces Courtyard of the Myrtles in the Alhambra fortress in Granada, Spain
4k00:12GRANADA, SPAIN - MAY 12, 2019: The Nasrid Palaces Courtyard of the Myrtles in the Alhambra fortress in Granada, Spain
chengdu anshun bridge in nightfall , typical chinese ancient bridge ablaze with lights
hd00:07chengdu anshun bridge in nightfall , typical chinese ancient bridge ablaze with lights
Medium shot High Angle of Al-Raouche rocks and small boat at sunset
hd00:15Medium shot High Angle of Al-Raouche rocks and small boat at sunset

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Florence, Italy. Circa, 2016. Hyperlapsed view of the medieval Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river. From night to day.
4k00:12Florence, Italy. Circa, 2016. Hyperlapsed view of the medieval Ponte Vecchio over the Arno river. From night to day.

Related video keywords