 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Keep your hands away from my money, man counting cash payment in euro banknotes and hits female hand trying to grab the money.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12112949
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV163.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV141.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Choose Dollar banknotes over Euro currency, top view of office workspace, business and finance concept
hd00:18Choose Dollar banknotes over Euro currency, top view of office workspace, business and finance concept
counting dollars on white background
hd00:12counting dollars on white background
Keep your hands away from my money, man counting cash payment in euro banknotes and hits female hand trying to grab the money.
4k00:18Keep your hands away from my money, man counting cash payment in euro banknotes and hits female hand trying to grab the money.
Counts money and puts it on the table
hd00:08Counts money and puts it on the table
A man considers US dollars
hd00:22A man considers US dollars
The video shows man knocks a bundle of dollars on a table
hd00:08The video shows man knocks a bundle of dollars on a table
Revenue payout in cash, US dollar banknotes, overhead top view of office workspace
hd00:13Revenue payout in cash, US dollar banknotes, overhead top view of office workspace
Monetary deal on office desk
4k00:10Monetary deal on office desk
See all

Related stock videos

funny man with a mustache throws money and looks at the camera
hd00:22funny man with a mustache throws money and looks at the camera
Hands counting US Dollar bills or paying in cash on money background. Concept of investment, success, financial prospects or career advancement
4k00:16Hands counting US Dollar bills or paying in cash on money background. Concept of investment, success, financial prospects or career advancement
Worried young family looking at their bills in the kitchen at home. Man and woman calculating domestic accounts.
4k00:19Worried young family looking at their bills in the kitchen at home. Man and woman calculating domestic accounts.
Excited happy lottery winner, glad bearded guy in jeans shirt looking up and shouting from happiness while money rain falling from above, rich man enjoying wealth. indoor studio shot, blue background
4k00:07Excited happy lottery winner, glad bearded guy in jeans shirt looking up and shouting from happiness while money rain falling from above, rich man enjoying wealth. indoor studio shot, blue background
Man Buying Movie Tickets At Box Office. Close Up.
hd00:05Man Buying Movie Tickets At Box Office. Close Up.
Businessman giving money to his partner on the table in the dark - bribery and corruption concepts
4k00:10Businessman giving money to his partner on the table in the dark - bribery and corruption concepts
On background man calculates writing in daily planner personal expenses and incomes, close up focus on piggy bank euro coins on table, symbol of budget managing, make savings and take care of tomorrow
4k00:16On background man calculates writing in daily planner personal expenses and incomes, close up focus on piggy bank euro coins on table, symbol of budget managing, make savings and take care of tomorrow
A young male store assistant is serving a queue of happy customers from behind the counter of a quaint village gift shop.
hd00:29A young male store assistant is serving a queue of happy customers from behind the counter of a quaint village gift shop.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

African american male gardener selling plants, using contactless payments at garden center. working at bonsai nursery, small specialist business.
4k00:17African american male gardener selling plants, using contactless payments at garden center. working at bonsai nursery, small specialist business.
Woman purchases a gift from a local merchant paying with her credit card and signing with finger using a modern phone app as digital data floats into the air
4k00:04Woman purchases a gift from a local merchant paying with her credit card and signing with finger using a modern phone app as digital data floats into the air

Related video keywords