0
Stock video
Automated farming irrigation sprinklers system on cultivated agricultural landscape field in sunset
B
- Stock footage ID: 12084878
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|180.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:29Automated Farming Irrigation Sprinklers System in Operation on Cultivated Agricultural Field, 1920x1080 full HD footage.
hd00:35Automated agricultural center pivot irrigation system with drop sprinklers in harvested wheat stubble field
Related stock videos
4k00:07Light industrial greenhouse with even rows of plants inside. Modern farming: growing cucumbers in an automated greenhouse. Industrial vegetable production: modern eco-production with drip irrigation
4k00:11agriculture irrigation of farm field. automatic artificial irrigation of the field for good harvest. smart agriculture eco farming concept artificial intelligence. agricultural irrigation land farm
4k00:22Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system on the agricultural field with sun rays. Irrigation system watering farmland. Smart agriculture eco farming concept artificial intelligence.
4k00:18Irrigation of agricultural field. Water sprinkler system working on vegetable plantation. Large agriuclture field and mechanical irrigation system. Smart agriculture eco farming concept artificial
4k00:26Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system on the agricultural field with sun rays. Irrigation system watering farmland. Smart agriculture eco farming concept artificial intelligence.