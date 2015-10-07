0
Stock video
Yachts sailing at sea, small boats at open sea
B
- Stock footage ID: 12084737
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|122.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:25DUBAI, UAE - JANUARY 25, 2014, Famous Burj Al Arab and sandy beach turquoise water, tourism attraction icon
Related stock videos
4k00:08Stunning aerial view of the cruise ship in open water, front view. Stock. Front part of an anchored ocean liner sailing in the Pacific ocean.
4k00:10Colorful sunset above the sea surface with sail boats, aerial view Boracay, Philippines. Reflected sun on a water surface. Sunset over ocean. Seascape, Summer and travel vacation concept