 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Red organic apples on tree branch in fruit orchard after sudden summer rain.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12084323
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV278.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV153 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Apples in the garden.
hd00:12Apples in the garden.
natural whole pomegranate on a tree in the garden
4k00:06natural whole pomegranate on a tree in the garden
Pomegranate on tree
hd00:10Pomegranate on tree
Female hands pluck growing apples from a tree. Close-up. Slow motion. Harvesting
hd00:19Female hands pluck growing apples from a tree. Close-up. Slow motion. Harvesting
Apple waving on the tree. Authentic farm series.
hd00:07Apple waving on the tree. Authentic farm series.
Ripe juicy red apple hanging on a tree branch among green leaves, orchard. Agriculture. Harvesting.
4k00:09Ripe juicy red apple hanging on a tree branch among green leaves, orchard. Agriculture. Harvesting.
Apples On An Apple Tree In The Autumn Day
4k00:13Apples On An Apple Tree In The Autumn Day
Apples On An Apple Tree In The Autumn Day
4k00:09Apples On An Apple Tree In The Autumn Day
See all

Related stock videos

Woman Pick an Apple
4k00:10Woman Pick an Apple
Concept of organic food farmer and worker picking the fresh and ripe apples from the tree in the middle of apple orchard. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
4k00:14Concept of organic food farmer and worker picking the fresh and ripe apples from the tree in the middle of apple orchard. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
Big juicy peaches on the tree. Fruits ripen in the sun. Peach hanging on a branch in orchard. Fruit picking season. Peach fruit. Sun light. Healthy food. Organic product.
4k00:12Big juicy peaches on the tree. Fruits ripen in the sun. Peach hanging on a branch in orchard. Fruit picking season. Peach fruit. Sun light. Healthy food. Organic product.
coffee plant with ripe beans. coffee beans ripening on the branch, plantation in Vietnam, Asia. group of ripe and raw coffee berries on coffee tree branch
4k00:12coffee plant with ripe beans. coffee beans ripening on the branch, plantation in Vietnam, Asia. group of ripe and raw coffee berries on coffee tree branch
Close up of a branch of ripe red grapes.Grapes vineyard sunset.Italy. Wine grapes harvest.Vitamins.Travel Italy.
4k00:04Close up of a branch of ripe red grapes.Grapes vineyard sunset.Italy. Wine grapes harvest.Vitamins.Travel Italy.
fresh picked apple harvest on farm. small loader, forklift truck, machine loads, put large wooden boxes, bins full of ripe red and green apples on top of each other. top view, aero video.
4k00:18fresh picked apple harvest on farm. small loader, forklift truck, machine loads, put large wooden boxes, bins full of ripe red and green apples on top of each other. top view, aero video.
Farmer hands holding red coffee beans. Farmer harvesting coffee beans, coffee tree plantation, Vietnam, Asia. Authentic real video of farming in Asia. Coffee crop.
hd00:09Farmer hands holding red coffee beans. Farmer harvesting coffee beans, coffee tree plantation, Vietnam, Asia. Authentic real video of farming in Asia. Coffee crop.
Hand of farmer man picking an ripe red apples fruits, apple tree background sun. Ripe juicy orchard apples on branch in garden. Close-up. Farming food harvest gardening harvesting concept, 4 K slow-mo
4k00:19Hand of farmer man picking an ripe red apples fruits, apple tree background sun. Ripe juicy orchard apples on branch in garden. Close-up. Farming food harvest gardening harvesting concept, 4 K slow-mo

Related video keywords