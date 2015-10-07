 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Red organic apple on tree branch in orchard during summer rain.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12083804
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV226.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV25.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Fresh red apples on branches of an apple tree, organic fruit orchard in summer rain, 4k uhd footage
4k00:28Fresh red apples on branches of an apple tree, organic fruit orchard in summer rain, 4k uhd footage
Red organic apple on tree branch in orchard during summer rain.
4k00:28Red organic apple on tree branch in orchard during summer rain.
Close up of ripe red cherries with water drops, cherry trees on farm
hd00:06Close up of ripe red cherries with water drops, cherry trees on farm
Female hands picking an red apple from a tree. Garden Apple with dew on the tree. Apple tree. Blind woman picking fruit from a tree in an apple orchard. Fruit tree. Juicy red apple on the tree branch.
hd00:17Female hands picking an red apple from a tree. Garden Apple with dew on the tree. Apple tree. Blind woman picking fruit from a tree in an apple orchard. Fruit tree. Juicy red apple on the tree branch.
Growing strawberries. 2 Shots. Close-up. Focus out.
hd00:23Growing strawberries. 2 Shots. Close-up. Focus out.
Red Apple on branch, Apples in the garden
4k00:12Red Apple on branch, Apples in the garden
Cherry tree branch with one piece tasty fruit on wind 4K 2160p UltraHD footage - Close-up cherry tree branches and fruit 4K 3840X2160 UHD video
4k00:09Cherry tree branch with one piece tasty fruit on wind 4K 2160p UltraHD footage - Close-up cherry tree branches and fruit 4K 3840X2160 UHD video
Wild Strawberry in natural environment
4k00:20Wild Strawberry in natural environment
See all

Related stock videos

Woman Pick an Apple
4k00:10Woman Pick an Apple
Concept of organic food farmer and worker picking the fresh and ripe apples from the tree in the middle of apple orchard. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
4k00:14Concept of organic food farmer and worker picking the fresh and ripe apples from the tree in the middle of apple orchard. Shot on ARRI Alexa Mini.
fresh picked apple harvest on farm. small loader, forklift truck, machine loads, put large wooden boxes, bins full of ripe red and green apples on top of each other. top view, aero video.
4k00:18fresh picked apple harvest on farm. small loader, forklift truck, machine loads, put large wooden boxes, bins full of ripe red and green apples on top of each other. top view, aero video.
Hand of farmer man picking an ripe red apples fruits, apple tree background sun. Ripe juicy orchard apples on branch in garden. Close-up. Farming food harvest gardening harvesting concept, 4 K slow-mo
4k00:19Hand of farmer man picking an ripe red apples fruits, apple tree background sun. Ripe juicy orchard apples on branch in garden. Close-up. Farming food harvest gardening harvesting concept, 4 K slow-mo
A lot of oranges, apples, strawberries falling into water in slow motion
hd00:18A lot of oranges, apples, strawberries falling into water in slow motion
harvest of apples, small loaders, forklift trucks, machines load a big truck, wagon with large wooden boxes full of green apples . top view, aero video.
4k00:22harvest of apples, small loaders, forklift trucks, machines load a big truck, wagon with large wooden boxes full of green apples . top view, aero video.
Vertical PAN of Close up of apples in a tree. Apples trees of Marpha, Mustang, Nepal. Marpha is also know as the apple capital of Nepal and produces one of the best qualities of apple.
hd00:13Vertical PAN of Close up of apples in a tree. Apples trees of Marpha, Mustang, Nepal. Marpha is also know as the apple capital of Nepal and produces one of the best qualities of apple.
Apple tree with red apples close up in sunlight. Red apple grow on a branch. Selective focus at apple
hd00:10Apple tree with red apples close up in sunlight. Red apple grow on a branch. Selective focus at apple

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Closeup heap of red fresh apples on dark rough wooden background
4k00:30Closeup heap of red fresh apples on dark rough wooden background

Related video keywords