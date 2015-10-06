0
Stock video
Alpine meadow. Grass closeup with sunbeams. Beautiful Nature landscape HD 1080p
S
- Stock footage ID: 12066293
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|81.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|41.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16Summer background - landscape with cereals grass in the foreground swaying from the wind. Blurred green backdrop.
hd00:091080p video. Panorama. Back background. Bright drops on a green lush grass on a sunny day against the background of trees
hd00:19Slow flight of the camera through the green grass in the sunny day. Full HD panoramic video, 240fps, 1080p.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Green grass close-up. The grass sways in the wind. Green juicy meadow of winter wheat shoots. Alpine meadow with thick grass. Field of grass
4k00:10Beautiful nature landscape Alpine meadow with a tree over sunset. Grass closeup with sunbeams. Beautiful Nature landscape with sun flare. 4K UHD video 3840X2160
4k00:11Spikelets of grass and flowers swayed by the wind on a blurred background. Meadow grass in the countryside. in THAILAND.
4k00:18Spikelets of grass and flowers swayed by the wind on a blurred background. Meadow grass in the countryside. in THAILAND.
4k00:22Spikelets of grass and flowers swayed by the wind on a blurred background. Meadow grass in the countryside. in THAILAND.
Related video keywords
10801080palpinebackgroundbeautifulclose-upcloseupcountrycountrysidedayenvironmentenvironmentalfarmfieldflareflowersfreshgrassgrasslandgreengrowinggrowthhdherbslandscapeleaflightmeadowmorningmountainnatureorganicpathwayplantsruralscenescenicsummersummertimesunsunbeamssunflaresunnysunshinetouristicvacationviewvillagewildwildflowers