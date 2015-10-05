0
Stock video
Raindrops on car window, abstract autumn season background
B
- Stock footage ID: 12049124
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|367.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:16raindrop fall on river in rainy season, pattern of pouring rain bump on water surface, moving grainy texture background
4k00:25Cloudy weather and rain outside the window. Rainy background made of water drops. Rainy day. Drops run down the glass against a gray and white background. Lots of rain drops on the window.
4k00:21 drops on the glass after strong rain. The consequences of a strong cyclone and constant rain in the world
Related stock videos
hd00:21Rain On Glass Of Window With Outside. Close Up. Slow Motion. Rain On Glass. Rain Drops Water On Car Window Background. Bad Weather Autumn.
hd00:15Rain drop with street colorful traffic lights at night blur bokeh abstract background, cool chill wet raining season concept. Ukraine.