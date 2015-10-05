 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

People at agricultural fair looking at soy bean field

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12048953
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV420.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV174.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV37.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Indonesia August 15, 2020 : Aerial Harvesting rice in the morning
hd00:14Indonesia August 15, 2020 : Aerial Harvesting rice in the morning
Summer day in a park. People walking, relaxing. Selective focus on foreground.
4k00:17Summer day in a park. People walking, relaxing. Selective focus on foreground.
Sunny day in park, people walking and making snapshots against blossoming trees. Shallow DOF, focus on foreground.
hd00:17Sunny day in park, people walking and making snapshots against blossoming trees. Shallow DOF, focus on foreground.
A young tree grows inside Mer Bleue Bog in Ottawa. (Pan)
hd00:10A young tree grows inside Mer Bleue Bog in Ottawa. (Pan)
Pensioner people nordic walking in autumn park forest. Nordic walking is fitness walking with specially designed poles. Healthy-promoting physical activity. Feet walking on autumn leaves.
4k00:16Pensioner people nordic walking in autumn park forest. Nordic walking is fitness walking with specially designed poles. Healthy-promoting physical activity. Feet walking on autumn leaves.
Forest road with green dandelions, lady in red in the background.
4k00:17Forest road with green dandelions, lady in red in the background.
farmer spraying pesticide in rice farm
hd00:22farmer spraying pesticide in rice farm
Children have fun on playground in park on sunny weekend day, focus on foreground, dolly camera movement.
hd00:25Children have fun on playground in park on sunny weekend day, focus on foreground, dolly camera movement.
See all

Related stock videos

Attractive young woman posing while walking in vineyards
hd00:33Attractive young woman posing while walking in vineyards
Pushkar, India-Circa November, 2015:Foggy morning during sunrise at camel base camp in Camel Fair festival in Pushkar. An annual event for farmers and traders from all over Rajastan, India.
4k00:19Pushkar, India-Circa November, 2015:Foggy morning during sunrise at camel base camp in Camel Fair festival in Pushkar. An annual event for farmers and traders from all over Rajastan, India.
Bare feet of white young woman. Close-up. fair-skinned girl sits on dry haystack. Beautiful landscape. Evening. Sunny.
4k00:09Bare feet of white young woman. Close-up. fair-skinned girl sits on dry haystack. Beautiful landscape. Evening. Sunny.
A Woman Picking Mint In The Garden On A Fine Morning - Close Up
4k00:15A Woman Picking Mint In The Garden On A Fine Morning - Close Up
Farmers examining soybean field on agricultural fair or open field days event, unrecognizable group of people at cultivated landscape, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:23Farmers examining soybean field on agricultural fair or open field days event, unrecognizable group of people at cultivated landscape, 4k uhd footage.
Farmers examining soybean field on agricultural fair or open field days event, unrecognizable group of people at cultivated landscape, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:25Farmers examining soybean field on agricultural fair or open field days event, unrecognizable group of people at cultivated landscape, 4k uhd footage.
Farmers examining soybean field on agricultural fair or open field days event, unrecognizable group of people at cultivated landscape, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:17Farmers examining soybean field on agricultural fair or open field days event, unrecognizable group of people at cultivated landscape, 4k uhd footage.
People at agricultural fair looking at soy bean field
4k00:15People at agricultural fair looking at soy bean field

Related video keywords