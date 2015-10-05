0
Stock video
Cultivated hybrid millet field landscape
B
- Stock footage ID: 12048317
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|129.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|132.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:10Several young corn stalks can be found in the large open corn field that is being prepared for the big harvest.
hd00:13A field of ripe sunflowers tilted the stems with dry flowers under the weight of a rich crop of seeds.
Related stock videos
4k00:25Sorghum sudanense or sudangrass plantation field. This plant is grown as biofuel and energy source.
4k00:28Sorghum sudanense or sudangrass plantation field. This plant is grown as biofuel and energy source.