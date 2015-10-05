0
Stock video
Overhead view of graphic designer writing word Creativity on paper, office desktop workspace top view.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12036344
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|231.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|133.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:20Girl draws image of a smart house on a sheet of paper, sitting at work table, first-person view of hands.
4k00:28Close-up of female and male hands of designers or artists choosing colors and shades of paint for a project.
hd00:19Person connecting a tablet to electric socket on a power strip through a cable and adapter. Battery level symbol appearing.
Related stock videos
hd00:17Above view dolly shot of graphic data templates on long table with unrecognizable business people analyzing them
4k00:13NEW YORK CITY - November 2016: Overhead view from above people crowd walking on city street intersection zebra crossing in New York NYC. 4K UHD.
hd00:18Above view dolly shot of graphic data templates on long table with unrecognizable business people analyzing them. slider.
hd00:13Above view dolly shot of graphic data templates on long table with unrecognizable business people analyzing them
4k00:20diverse business people graphic designers working startup company project brainstorming ideas using logo designs in office boardroom meeting above view