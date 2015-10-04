0
Stock video
Turn signal bokeh light blinking, traffic signalization abstract
B
- Stock footage ID: 12026321
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|248.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|130.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Ready to use light leaks and Bokehs. Very simple to use. No banding in the files. Easy to use with screen and overlay mode. Works in most editing systems. No plugins required.