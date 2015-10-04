 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Homeless beggar asking for help, adult man begging on the street.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12022907
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV192.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV146.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Homeless sick woman begging
hd00:23Homeless sick woman begging
Looking for job paper sign on foot.
4k00:07Looking for job paper sign on foot.
homeless man sleeping
hd00:08homeless man sleeping
Close up homeless man sitting on street with sign eating people walk around
4k00:40Close up homeless man sitting on street with sign eating people walk around
Passer giving alms for homeless man. Sign on cardboard - will work for food.
4k00:14Passer giving alms for homeless man. Sign on cardboard - will work for food.
Some money for Homeless despair man in city street . Unemployment symbol
4k00:14Some money for Homeless despair man in city street . Unemployment symbol
4K. Despair of poverty. Man with cardboard, and passerby gives alms
4k00:074K. Despair of poverty. Man with cardboard, and passerby gives alms
Homeless child begging in street
hd00:08Homeless child begging in street
See all

Related stock videos

Homeless old man in dirty clothes sleeping on the street and asking for help
4k00:22Homeless old man in dirty clothes sleeping on the street and asking for help
Homeless old man looking in the camera: poor man, beggar man, asking for charity
hd00:12Homeless old man looking in the camera: poor man, beggar man, asking for charity
Homeless old man looking in the camera: poor man, beggar man, asking for charity
4k00:17Homeless old man looking in the camera: poor man, beggar man, asking for charity
Gypsy asks for charity - homeless
hd00:13Gypsy asks for charity - homeless
Disabled Veteran sign held by man in wheel chair 4k
4k00:14Disabled Veteran sign held by man in wheel chair 4k
NEW YORK - MARCH 26, 2015: poverty-stricken man in wheelchair with cup, asking for change in 4k, Manhattan NY. Homelessness is a major problem in New York City.
4k00:06NEW YORK - MARCH 26, 2015: poverty-stricken man in wheelchair with cup, asking for change in 4k, Manhattan NY. Homelessness is a major problem in New York City.
The poor man kneels and begs alms with his outstretched hand next to the lying dog. A beggar is waiting for a coin
hd00:07The poor man kneels and begs alms with his outstretched hand next to the lying dog. A beggar is waiting for a coin
Nuremberg, Germany - December 5, 2018: A homeless beggar sits under a church with a big white dog dressed as Santa Claus and asks for alms, a crowd of people pass by
4k00:10Nuremberg, Germany - December 5, 2018: A homeless beggar sits under a church with a big white dog dressed as Santa Claus and asks for alms, a crowd of people pass by
Same model in other videos
Farmer with cowboy straw hat walking in sunflower field in sunset, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:28Farmer with cowboy straw hat walking in sunflower field in sunset, 4k uhd footage.
Farmers in field planning sunflower harvest in sunset, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:19Farmers in field planning sunflower harvest in sunset, 4k uhd footage.
Farmer with cowboy straw hat walking in sunflower field in sunset, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:27Farmer with cowboy straw hat walking in sunflower field in sunset, 4k uhd footage.
Man giving change to pair of homeless beggars on the street, adult men begging for spare money
4k00:10Man giving change to pair of homeless beggars on the street, adult men begging for spare money
People giving money to homeless beggar on the street, adult man begging down on pavement
4k00:12People giving money to homeless beggar on the street, adult man begging down on pavement
People giving money to homeless beggar on the street, adult man begging down on pavement
4k00:11People giving money to homeless beggar on the street, adult man begging down on pavement
Man on the street giving change money to homeless people begging on the street, 4k uhd footage
4k00:14Man on the street giving change money to homeless people begging on the street, 4k uhd footage

Related video keywords