0
Stock video
Homeless beggar sleeping on the street, adult man begging down on pavement
B
- Stock footage ID: 12022763
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|170 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|94 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:12People giving change money to homeless person begging on the street, no job, no food, no money concept, 1080p hd footage
4k00:11People giving money to homeless beggar sleeping on the street, adult man begging down on pavement
hd00:12People giving change money to homeless person sleeping and begging on the street, 1080p hd footage
Related stock videos
hd00:14MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 5, 2018: A homeless, poor Filipino family sleeping on the street near the road. Manila.
hd00:14Homeless person is sleeping on a bench in a cold autumn day in a park in European union's poorest country Bulgaria.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:27CIRCA 1930s - A homeless man is seen sleeping on the curb of a Chicago sidewalk during the Great Depression in America.
4k00:29CIRCA 1930s - A homeless man is seen sleeping on the curb of a Chicago sidewalk during the Great Depression in America.
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
addictionaloneaskingbeggarbeggingcardboardcrisisdarkdepressiondespairdisgraceeveningfailurehard timeshelphomelesshomelessnesshoodedhopelesshungryjoblesslifestylelonelymalemanmiserablenightoutdoorspavementpeoplepersonpoorpovertyproblemrecessionroadsleepingsocialstreetstreet lighttrampunemployedunemploymentunhappyurban