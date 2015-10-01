0
Stock video
Harvested ear of corn, maize on cob in agricultural field, cross section
B
- Stock footage ID: 11983118
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|233.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|17 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07A Bouquet Of White And Yellow Chamomile Or Daisies Flowers Is In A Vase By The Window Slider Shot.
4k00:15A Bouquet Of White And Yellow Chamomile Or Daisies Flowers Is In A Vase On The Desk Slider Shot.
Related stock videos
4k00:09Young woman with beautiful manicure collect clean ears of corn to grill it on metal blazer. Summer chill and farm food concept