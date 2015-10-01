0
Stock video
Grain silos in corn field, storage tanks for reaped grains of cultivated agricultural crops
B
- Stock footage ID: 11982944
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|320.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:19Grain silos in corn field, storage tanks for reaped grains of cultivated agricultural crops, 4k uhd 2160p footage
hd00:10Processing Sugar Beet in Sugar Refinery.Industry exterior Pipeline, Smoke and Silo.Please see my other video, processing sugar beet.
4k00:22Flying on a drone over a wheat field near a plant that pollutes the environment and smoke from pipes
Related stock videos
hd00:12Blue sky tilt with white clouds for an isolated prison in the countryside. Scene shot in s-log, Sony A7SII, for image processing.
4k00:18Grain elevator. Metal grain elevator in agricultural zone. Agriculture storage for harvest. Grain elevators on green nature background. Exterior of agricultural factory.
4k00:30Grain elevator. Metal grain elevator in agricultural zone. Agriculture storage for harvest. Grain elevators on green nature background. Exterior of agricultural factory. Nobody.
4k00:18Grain elevator. Metal grain elevator in agricultural zone. Agriculture storage for harvest. Grain elevators on green nature background. Exterior of agricultural factory. Nobody.
4k00:20Grain elevator. Metal grain elevator in agricultural zone. Agriculture storage for harvest. Grain elevators on green nature background. Exterior of agricultural factory. Nobody.
4k00:10Grain elevator. Metal grain elevator in agricultural zone. Agriculture storage for harvest. Grain elevators on green nature background. Exterior of agricultural factory. Nobody.
4k00:17Grain elevator. Metal grain elevator in agricultural zone. Agriculture storage for harvest. Grain elevators on green nature background. Exterior of agricultural factory. Nobody.