0
Stock video
Farmer holding harvested mature maize cob in corn field, hand raised in air for success in agricultural production.
B
- Stock footage ID: 11982929
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|140.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:19Aerial view of farmer using digital tablet and monitoring centre pivot irrigation on large scale vegetable farm
hd00:36agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
hd00:13Agriculture. Farmer in rubber boots walks through a cornfield. Farmer's feet in rubber boots in corn. Agriculture concept. Farmer in rubber boots in a corn field. Agricultural business corn
4k00:30Desperate escape through cornfield at night. Running away from murderer at night in dark farmers field amongst rows of crops, trying to stay alive. Trying to find way out of farmer's field.
4k00:15Point of view male feet in boots stepping through the corn stalks on the field at organic farm. Legs of young farmer going among maize stems at green meadow. Close up Slow motion POV
4k00:13A woman is cultivating beets on a plantation. A farmer in a straw hat and denim clothes tends to plants in his vegetable garden. Farmer's hands in gloves plant seedlings in the ground. Bright sunlight
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:12Cinematic close up shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
4k00:20Cinematic shot of young male farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with his work on countryside farm corn fields.
4k00:19Cinematic shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.