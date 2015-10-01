0
Stock video
Soy bean crops
B
- Stock footage ID: 11982902
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|273.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Massive insect on bottom side of a branch flowing in the wind in the beautiful golden hour light of a sunny summer day, 4k close up from below
Related stock videos
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:35farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:11Aerial Shot: Harvester Working on Field. Digitalization of the Crops Growing Efficiency with AI Data Analysis Icons. Futuristic Agriculture Concept of Computerized, Eco, Sustainable way of Harvesting
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Lockdown shot of woman walking amidst lavender flowers against barn on field during sunset - Valensole Provence, France