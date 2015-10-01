0
Stock video
Cultivated hybrid millet field, close up
B
- Stock footage ID: 11982839
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|482.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|33.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10corn field in sunset. the Corn field and sky with beautiful clouds. steadicam. Corn field. agriculture concept farmer lifestyle harvesting
4k00:09Summer flowering in a forest glade. Flowers and grass are swaying in the wind amid herbs in the meadow.
Related stock videos
4k00:25Sorghum sudanense or sudangrass plantation field. This plant is grown as biofuel and energy source.
4k00:28Sorghum sudanense or sudangrass plantation field. This plant is grown as biofuel and energy source.