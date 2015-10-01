0
Stock video
Low angle shot of green corn plants in cultivated maize field.
B
- Stock footage ID: 11982662
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|398.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Green Avena sativa healthy cereal plantation 4K 2160p 30fps UltraHD footage - Common oat food plant in the spring 3840X2160 UHD video
hd00:10Green juicy grass sways. beautiful blue sky at background. forest on the horizon. Summer, sun, nature, field at noon. close-up. Wonderful summer day
hd00:17Man cleaning and removing a scale insect infestation from an ornamental sage with a paper towel. The plague is all over the plant. Indoor garden with warm lighting. Plant caring: plague control
Related stock videos
4k00:18Back view: A male farmer walks along the road along the fields of corn, in his hand carries a tablet
hd00:10Aerial shot of harvester loading off corn on trailers. Aerial shot of modern harvester loading off corn on tractor trailers. Concept of: Tractor, Harvest, Drone, Eco.
4k00:13farmer agronomist monitors the corn harvest. Aerial photography. Top view of a corn field. A farmer agronomist in a green corn field checks organic products. Agricultural products of farm corn
hd00:36agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
4k00:07a close-up of vibrant green young corn plants, seedlings on dark brown fertile, moist soil. Corn field, warm spring day, growing corn in an agricultural field