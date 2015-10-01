0
Stock video
Woman riding vintage roller skates, retro tone, slow motion gliding cam
B
- Stock footage ID: 11970980
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|247.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|24.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:19Young adult woman quickly walk through formal garden, sun light flash through light tree leaves. Smooth tracking shot, slim girl confidently go at parkland ground. Upper gardens in Peterhof
hd00:19Happy cheerful girl 3 years old have fun running on the sand in a picturesque location on the forest background
Related stock videos
4k00:13Woman Runner running with smartphone in her hand and listens to music through earphones in slow motion
Same model in other videos
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields