0
Stock video
Timelapse of shadows from the clouds over the mountains at the Pyrenees, Spain, in summer. 4K, UHD.
S
By Six Dun
- Stock footage ID: 11887289
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2304
|MOV
|1.7 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|140.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|26.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24Low level flight over of lake Spiegelsee (Mirror Lake) with reflections of the Dachstein mountains. Reiteralm, Schladming-Dachstein, Austria.
hd00:14The alpine landscape of Antholzer valley, South Tyrol, Italy, as seen from the Staller Sattel, Eastern Tyrol, Austria.
Related stock videos
hd00:56This is a picture of bamboo forest. It is a view from the low angle of the windy bamboo forest, clear sky, and the clouds.
4k00:13Morning sun lighting the room, shadow background overlays. Transparent shadow of tropical leaves. Abstract gray shadow background of natural leaves tree branch falling on white wall
4k00:28transparent curtain on the window, gently moved by the wind. sunlight. sun's rays shine through the transparent tulle
4k00:18Abstract silhouette shadow white background of natural leaves tree branch falling on wall. Transparent blurry shadow of tropical leaves morning sun light.
4k00:10Incredible aerial shot of strong wind blowing away the golden sand from the tops of high dunes in sunset light. Cinematic background with ripples texture on the surface of desert nature
4k00:16Beautiful landscape of the Namib Desert under the wing of the aircraft at sunset. Flying on a plane over the desert is one of the most popular tourist attractions
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:21Silhouette Shadow of Palm Leaves Motion by Natural Wind Isolated on Neon Background. Super Slow Motion Filmed on High Speed Cinema Camera at 1000 fps.
4k00:22Aerial: Idyllic green trees on landscape against sky during sunset, scenic view of mountains and trees - Napa Valley, California
4k00:09Park Lage with Christ on the Corcovado Hill blur panning time lapse in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil