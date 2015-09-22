0
Stock video
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 4, 2015: One of halls of British Museum. Royal Lion Hunt, one of major masterpieces of the museum's collection. Bas-relief of the North Palace at Nineveh. Circa 645-635 BC
F
By Flik47
- Stock footage ID: 11828960
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:11Aerial panorama of central London, UK. Features the River Thames, Millennium Wheel (London Eye), Waterloo and Houses of Parliament.
4k00:10London, UK - April, 2019: Traditional march of the British guard at the combat post. Sentry on duty in the Tower of London. British Guard on duty. Low angle view of a British soldier, video footage.
4k00:11WINDSOR, ENGLAND, NOVEMBER 15, 2012: Guardsman of the Windsor Castle, England, November 15, 2012
4k00:15LONDON, AUGUST 22, 2016 4K London Buckingham Palace, Armed English Guard Marching and Guarding
4k00:10LONDON, ENGLAND - April 27, 2016 - 4k footage of the changing of the guard at Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom.
4k00:10LONDON- MARCH, 2019: Time lapse of the South Bank Centre, a multi venue cultural hub hosting music , live performance, bars and restaurants.