0
Stock video
People giving change money to homeless person sleeping and begging on the street, 1080p hd footage
B
- Stock footage ID: 11808263
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|95.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:11Close up of young Caucasian mman trader working at monitor computer and browsing online in trading office. Male broker following rates and bets. Manager texting at screen.
hd00:27Young man and woman having problems with documents, confused couple looking through papers sitting at home with laptop, checking unpaid bills, worried about overdue debt, searching legal help online
hd00:29Cash Money Exchanging Hands at Bank with Glass between Customer and Teller; Tickets and Change after Purchase
hd00:22Anonymous shoppers feet and crowds of people in a busy shopping mall walking past camera. Shallow depth of field.
hd00:11Annoyed angry young couple customers clients holding papers arguing with manager having complaint on bad contract service demand claim insurance compensation meeting lawyer on legal fraud fight
4k00:16Female hands taking wooden bricks out of tower falling down playing build game on office desk. Bad risk management, choice mistake, wrong decision, business strategy failure concept. Closeup view
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
addictionadultalcoholismbeggarbeggingbumcardboardcaucasianchangecitycompassiondarkdepresseddrug addictgenerosityhardshiphelphobohomelesshungryissuejoblesskindnesslifestylemanmiserablemoneynightoutdoorspeoplepersonpoorpovertyproblemsicksicknesssleepsocialspare changestrangerstreettrampunemploymentunhappyvagabond