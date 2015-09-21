 
Stock video

Corn field organic farming, maize crops landscape, 1080p HD footage.

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 11807279
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV289.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV29.6 MB

Corn field organic farming, maize crops landscape, 1080p HD footage.
hd00:14Corn field organic farming, maize crops landscape, 1080p HD footage.
Corn Field Swaying in Summer Heat
hd00:12Corn Field Swaying in Summer Heat
Corn field in the rain with corn plants moving in the wind during an overcast summer day.
4k00:20Corn field in the rain with corn plants moving in the wind during an overcast summer day.
Warm summer day in Finland. Nettles (Urtica dioica) moving in the wind.
hd00:44Warm summer day in Finland. Nettles (Urtica dioica) moving in the wind.
Lying in the tall grass, I watch the dark clouds gather in the sky for the rain.
4k00:09Lying in the tall grass, I watch the dark clouds gather in the sky for the rain.
Corn Plants Swaying In The Breeze
hd00:15Corn Plants Swaying In The Breeze
Wheat Crop In Harvest Time. Crop field swaying in the wind in harvest time in the summer. Cereal ear view.
4k00:28Wheat Crop In Harvest Time. Crop field swaying in the wind in harvest time in the summer. Cereal ear view.
Sunset over the corn field. Corn in the sun.
hd00:22Sunset over the corn field. Corn in the sun.
ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
hd00:24agriculture environmental protection. farmer hand touches pouring sunflower plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco concept
Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
Corn Maize Agriculture Nature Field
4k00:12Corn Maize Agriculture Nature Field
Aerial view of american countryside landscape, farmland. Drone flying low over corn field. Rural scenery, farm. Sunny morning, sunrise, spring summer season
4k00:12Aerial view of american countryside landscape, farmland. Drone flying low over corn field. Rural scenery, farm. Sunny morning, sunrise, spring summer season
Back view: A male farmer walks along the road along the fields of corn, in his hand carries a tablet
4k00:18Back view: A male farmer walks along the road along the fields of corn, in his hand carries a tablet
Corn farm in Thailand : Crane shot with flare part 1
hd00:12Corn farm in Thailand : Crane shot with flare part 1
Aerial shot of harvester loading off corn on trailers. Aerial shot of modern harvester loading off corn on tractor trailers. Concept of: Tractor, Harvest, Drone, Eco.
hd00:10Aerial shot of harvester loading off corn on trailers. Aerial shot of modern harvester loading off corn on tractor trailers. Concept of: Tractor, Harvest, Drone, Eco.

Portrait of a happy young beautiful farmer (student), feels free, freedom, on the field of corn, looks on the sides, the background of greenery. Concept: ecology, farmers, clean air, food, bio product
4k00:14Portrait of a happy young beautiful farmer (student), feels free, freedom, on the field of corn, looks on the sides, the background of greenery. Concept: ecology, farmers, clean air, food, bio product
Aerial high angle view of single Wind Turbine on green corn field. Slow motion, sunset light
4k00:28Aerial high angle view of single Wind Turbine on green corn field. Slow motion, sunset light
Cinematic close up shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
4k00:12Cinematic close up shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
Cinematic shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.
4k00:19Cinematic shot of young female farmer is enjoying nature around and smiling satisfied with her work on countryside farm corn fields with dramatic sky scenery.

