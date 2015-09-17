0
Stock video
Driving cars through plain countryside, traffic on open highway road through wold.
B
- Stock footage ID: 11738168
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|380 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|200 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|27.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:244K Field of sunflowers grown on a farm near to Highway in southern Spain. A car drives on a freeway direction to Huelva in Andalusia with blue sky a summers day-Dan
4k00:20NOVOSIBIRSK, RUSSIAN FEDERATION - AUGUST 21, 2015:Boeing 767 IKAR Airlines taxiing.Oficial spotting in Tolmachevo airport (OVB) , on Aug.21, 2015
4k00:13Russia, timelapse. The movement of clouds over the fields of winter wheat in early spring in the vast steppes of the Don.
4k00:13Russia, timelapse. The movement of clouds over the fields of winter wheat in early spring in the vast steppes of the Don.
Related stock videos
4k00:21POV car vehicle drive snow open road fields valley blue sky point of view winter countryside scenery
4k00:294k pov driving a black car on two way asphalt road with country views in Murcia with scattered black low clouds. To drive through a spanish plain with mountains at one side.
4k00:174k pov driving a black car on a straight two way asphalt road with country views in Murcia with scattered black low clouds. To drive through a spanish plain with mountains at one side.
4k00:174K POV driving a car on a two-way asphalt road overlooking the countryside in Murcia with scattered clouds and blue sky. Driving on a Spanish plain with mountains in front of us on a sunny day.
4k00:294k pov driving a black car on two way asphalt road with country views in Murcia with scattered black low clouds. To drive through a spanish plain with mountains at one side.
4k00:204k, Timelapse of a POV of a car driving through a plain with tree plantations on a cloudy day and in Murcia. An automobile crossing the south europe land with low clouds.