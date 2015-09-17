0
Stock video
Raindrops on glass window, rainy days and bad weather season
B
- Stock footage ID: 11736941
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|42.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Rainfall in the forest. Tropical shower watering green trees. Torrential rain. Nature and weather concept
Related stock videos
hd00:32Rain drops water.Heavy rainfall sprinkle scene pouring rain rainy weather summer day. Rain drizzle water heavy raindrops ripple.
4k00:13SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Autumn rain water drops falling into big puddle on asphalt, flooding the street. Road floods due to the heavy rain in wet season. Raindrops falling down onto submerged road
hd00:10fresh morning water dew drops on vibrant green grass lit by the sun blowing in the wind close up zooming out through grass slow motion reveal
4k00:224k Loop Rain Drops Falling Alpha, Real Rain, High quality, Slow Rain, Thunder, speedy, night, Dramatic, Sky Drops, Check our page for more 4K Rain Footages, falling, Can use as Alpha, shower, rainfall
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:28SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, MACRO, DOF: Big drops of rain fall on the palm's smooth and long green leaves during an intense storm. Fresh water splashes over the tropical plant in vacation house backyard.
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy monsoon rain falls on lush green tropical backyard near the empty beach. Cinematic shot of tiny crystal clear raindrops falling from the overcast sky past tall palm trees.
4k00:16SLOW MOTION, DOF: Heavy rain during monsoon season washes the lush exotic vegetation close to the empty beach. Small glistening raindrops fall from the dark overcast sky and past tall palm trees.