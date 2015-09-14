 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Soy bean field, organic farming soya plantation

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 11679860
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.2 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV141.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV24.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Bats hanging and flying close up at bat cave wall of a holy hinduism temple Goa Lawah Bali / Bats hanging and flying close up at bat cave wall of a holy hinduism temple Goa Lawah Bali - Indonesia.
4k00:16Bats hanging and flying close up at bat cave wall of a holy hinduism temple Goa Lawah Bali / Bats hanging and flying close up at bat cave wall of a holy hinduism temple Goa Lawah Bali - Indonesia.
The blonde is sitting in the chair of the hair salon and shaking her head shakes her hair showing curled waves. High quality 4k footage
4k00:19The blonde is sitting in the chair of the hair salon and shaking her head shakes her hair showing curled waves. High quality 4k footage
Young girl plait a braid
4k00:14Young girl plait a braid
Hair care in the beauty salon
hd00:22Hair care in the beauty salon
A burning fire, a flame in the night
hd00:15A burning fire, a flame in the night
4K slow motion video, a large fire in a Real firewood, a romantic evening, the smell of fire, firewood, briquettes for fireplaces, charcoal, Red coals, pleasant crackle of firewood, 50 fps
4k00:134K slow motion video, a large fire in a Real firewood, a romantic evening, the smell of fire, firewood, briquettes for fireplaces, charcoal, Red coals, pleasant crackle of firewood, 50 fps
Dog lying down on the girl legs at home
hd00:10Dog lying down on the girl legs at home
Professional hairstylist working on model's hair backstage at a fashion show.
hd00:19Professional hairstylist working on model's hair backstage at a fashion show.
See all

Related stock videos

Growing plants in spring timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
4k00:13Growing plants in spring timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
Growing plants in Spring Timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn Pea plant in greenhouse agriculture
4k00:16Growing plants in Spring Timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn Pea plant in greenhouse agriculture
Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
Germinating Seed Growing in Ground Agriculture Spring Summer Timelapse
4k00:15Germinating Seed Growing in Ground Agriculture Spring Summer Timelapse
Growing plants in timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn plant
4k00:18Growing plants in timelapse, Sprouts Germination newborn plant
Growing plants in timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
hd00:26Growing plants in timelapse, sprouts germination newborn cress salad plant in greenhouse agriculture
Farmer uses a tablet computer on a soy field
hd00:20Farmer uses a tablet computer on a soy field
Green leaves of soy bean in hand. Slow motion
hd00:18Green leaves of soy bean in hand. Slow motion

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Ripe soy bean field in summer
4k00:17Ripe soy bean field in summer
Agricultural soy bean field in summer
4k00:13Agricultural soy bean field in summer
Aerial shot of agricultural soy bean field in summer
4k00:17Aerial shot of agricultural soy bean field in summer
Ripe soy bean field in summer
4k00:25Ripe soy bean field in summer

Related video keywords