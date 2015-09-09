 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Nervous graphic designer at workplace playing with fingers while waiting for new ideas to come, office desktop top view, tabletop in design studio, 4k uhd footage 2160p.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 11598377
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV413.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV236.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV39.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Nervous businessman at workplace playing with fingers while waiting for new job task, office desktop top view, tabletop in design studio, 4k uhd footage 2160p.
4k00:28Nervous businessman at workplace playing with fingers while waiting for new job task, office desktop top view, tabletop in design studio, 4k uhd footage 2160p.
Nervous graphic designer at workplace playing with fingers while waiting for task or inspiration, office desktop top view, tabletop in design studio, 4k uhd footage 2160p.
4k00:25Nervous graphic designer at workplace playing with fingers while waiting for task or inspiration, office desktop top view, tabletop in design studio, 4k uhd footage 2160p.
Office manager writing We need creative individuals business ad for new employees, overhead view
hd00:29Office manager writing We need creative individuals business ad for new employees, overhead view
Businessman writing 2016, happy new year on paper in business office environment, working desktop top view, workspace from above, 4k uhd 2160p footage.
4k00:28Businessman writing 2016, happy new year on paper in business office environment, working desktop top view, workspace from above, 4k uhd 2160p footage.
Hands of Happy loving couple. Gently caress, rub. Cookies and tea on the table.
hd00:16Hands of Happy loving couple. Gently caress, rub. Cookies and tea on the table.
The young girl written letter to Santa Claus and puts them in an envelope, flat lay. Christmas decorations and gift box on wooden desk, top view. Concept of New Year eve.
4k00:25The young girl written letter to Santa Claus and puts them in an envelope, flat lay. Christmas decorations and gift box on wooden desk, top view. Concept of New Year eve.
Female Hands Taking Pictures of Creative Flat Lay With Food Using Smart Phone
4k00:09Female Hands Taking Pictures of Creative Flat Lay With Food Using Smart Phone
professional creative graphic designer desk
4k00:23professional creative graphic designer desk
See all

Related stock videos

Close up of a white woman's hand that anxiously taps her desk with her fingers while working on a laptop at the office. Concept for anxiety, stress, boredom, impatience and nervousness related to work
4k00:16Close up of a white woman's hand that anxiously taps her desk with her fingers while working on a laptop at the office. Concept for anxiety, stress, boredom, impatience and nervousness related to work
Clients are late or didn't come to meeting. Annoyed businesswoman waiting too long in her office, examining contract with stressed expression, feeling nervous, tapping fingers, checking time on phone
hd00:25Clients are late or didn't come to meeting. Annoyed businesswoman waiting too long in her office, examining contract with stressed expression, feeling nervous, tapping fingers, checking time on phone
Two businessmen negotiators with clasped male hands negotiate at table, opponents dialogue debate, applicant hr job interview, business rivals confrontation work challenge concept, close up view
hd00:10Two businessmen negotiators with clasped male hands negotiate at table, opponents dialogue debate, applicant hr job interview, business rivals confrontation work challenge concept, close up view
Closeup hand of male businessman in a suit working at a Desk on a laptop in the office, nervously beats the table with his fist, feels the impatience, stress and anxiety, shows aggression. Slow motion
4k00:34Closeup hand of male businessman in a suit working at a Desk on a laptop in the office, nervously beats the table with his fist, feels the impatience, stress and anxiety, shows aggression. Slow motion
Young man hand waiting tapping fingers sitting at the table, 4k 60fps prores footage
4k00:22Young man hand waiting tapping fingers sitting at the table, 4k 60fps prores footage
Business Female Hand Pushing Button Of Elevator In A Hurry. Closeup. 4K.
4k00:10Business Female Hand Pushing Button Of Elevator In A Hurry. Closeup. 4K.
nervous mature asian business man being questioned by HR manager during job interview
4k00:26nervous mature asian business man being questioned by HR manager during job interview
Angry man and his fist.
hd00:20Angry man and his fist.

Related video keywords