 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male hand putting a missing piece and solving blank white jigsaw puzzle, 4k uhd footage, 2160p, 3840x2160

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 11598290
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV99.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV68.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.5 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Puzzle piece coming down into it's place. Business concept for key completion for business success. 4K UHD.
4k00:05Puzzle piece coming down into it's place. Business concept for key completion for business success. 4K UHD.
Hand places one piece of puzzle on the missing part
4k00:09Hand places one piece of puzzle on the missing part
Moving Background - Puzzle
4k00:22Moving Background - Puzzle
Completing the white puzzle
4k00:08Completing the white puzzle
Completing The White Puzzle
4k00:16Completing The White Puzzle
Jigsaw puzzle. Puzzle piece background. Slowly turn background.
4k00:30Jigsaw puzzle. Puzzle piece background. Slowly turn background.
Hand putting last piece of puzzle
hd00:08Hand putting last piece of puzzle
Moving background - puzzle
4k00:15Moving background - puzzle
See all

Related stock videos

Blank textbook opening with hands. Two hands opening a blank book. Blank template for rotoscoping words inside an open book. Holding a book with two hands, it is opened and then closed.
4k00:18Blank textbook opening with hands. Two hands opening a blank book. Blank template for rotoscoping words inside an open book. Holding a book with two hands, it is opened and then closed.
Hands swipe to text on an Android cellphone. The background is clean white for compositing text or graphics.
hd00:30Hands swipe to text on an Android cellphone. The background is clean white for compositing text or graphics.
attractive hand gesture touching isolated on green screen
hd00:16attractive hand gesture touching isolated on green screen
Chef in black shirt buttons.
hd00:08Chef in black shirt buttons.
Man installs a bracket on the wall
hd00:30Man installs a bracket on the wall
Man male hands pointing on copyspace isolated over pastel blue background in studio. Copy space for advertisement. With place for text or image promotional content. Advertising area, workspace mock up
hd00:08Man male hands pointing on copyspace isolated over pastel blue background in studio. Copy space for advertisement. With place for text or image promotional content. Advertising area, workspace mock up
Close up cropped man hand showing thumb up gesture sign isolated on yellow background in studio. Copy space advertisement. Place for text image promotional content. Advertising area workspace mock up
hd00:08Close up cropped man hand showing thumb up gesture sign isolated on yellow background in studio. Copy space advertisement. Place for text image promotional content. Advertising area workspace mock up
Hammer tool male hand over green screen - 1080p. Close shot of a hand hammering over a green screen background.
hd00:33Hammer tool male hand over green screen - 1080p. Close shot of a hand hammering over a green screen background.

Related video keywords