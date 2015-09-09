0
Stock video
Horse herd on animal farm ranch in paddock, beautiful evening scenery, 2160p 4k uhd footage
B
- Stock footage ID: 11598092
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|245.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|141.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:16Epic Aerial Over Large Herd Of Wild Horses Running Galloping In Wild Nature Slow Motion Through Meadow Golden Hour Horse Breeding Ecology Exploration Power Concept 4K
4k00:12An Alpine cow is smelling the camera, than turns to its herd, licking its nose, amazing covered with snow mountain peaks and large stones on the background. Farming activities. Animal portrait.
4k00:13Wild Horses Herd Running On Meadow Aerial Fly Over Spring Mountains Nature Wild Life Beauty Animals Stallions Galloping Sunset Shining Adventure Freedom Ecology Concept
hd00:16Close view of a herd of cows grazing in the dappled morning sunlight in a field in Cows in Usk Valley, South Wales, UK
hd00:10Cute sheep on green pasture in village farm field countryside. Concept of livestock agriculture, environment, vegan activism, animal rights. Animal portrait. Slow Motion.