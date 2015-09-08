 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Thailand - September 07: Timelaps-blue sky with construction building on September, 07, 2015. Clear and nice blue sky

c

By cici_2012

  • Stock footage ID: 11587205
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791280 × 720MP413.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Drone spins forward over an epic cityscape on a cloudy autumn day in Warsaw, Poland. 24. September. 2019. Aerial view of skyscrapers and buildings. Horizon of daylight on a cloudy autumn day.
4k00:12Drone spins forward over an epic cityscape on a cloudy autumn day in Warsaw, Poland. 24. September. 2019. Aerial view of skyscrapers and buildings. Horizon of daylight on a cloudy autumn day.
Oslo City Hall
4k00:15Oslo City Hall
Green screen digital billboards on the side of a tall building in a large city.
4k00:15Green screen digital billboards on the side of a tall building in a large city.
GEORGIA GUIDESTONES, GA - DECEMBER 21, 2017: Georgia Guidestones Sunrise Time Lapse. Shot on Winter Solstice. Editorial Use Only.
4k00:30GEORGIA GUIDESTONES, GA - DECEMBER 21, 2017: Georgia Guidestones Sunrise Time Lapse. Shot on Winter Solstice. Editorial Use Only.
grain elevator, working, time-lapse angle
hd00:11 grain elevator, working, time-lapse angle
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY, 22 2017: Sberbank head office in Moscow, Russia. Central Head Office
hd00:20MOSCOW, RUSSIA - MAY, 22 2017: Sberbank head office in Moscow, Russia. Central Head Office
The Irish flag flying at Dunguaire Castle, the 16th-century tower house situated on the south-eastern shore of Galway Bay that is thought to be the most photographed castle in Ireland.
hd00:12The Irish flag flying at Dunguaire Castle, the 16th-century tower house situated on the south-eastern shore of Galway Bay that is thought to be the most photographed castle in Ireland.
Peace Tower Parliament Ottawa Tilt Down. Close up tilting down shot of the Peace Tower in the Centre Block building on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Canada during late afternoon on a sunny Autumn day.
hd00:42Peace Tower Parliament Ottawa Tilt Down. Close up tilting down shot of the Peace Tower in the Centre Block building on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, Canada during late afternoon on a sunny Autumn day.
See all

Related stock videos

Cityscape summer sunset sky. Panoramic landscape sunset urban city life landscape. Sao Paulo city. Aerial sunset sky city. Pacific pink skyline sunset city. Skyline colorful sky colored sky skyline.
4k00:13Cityscape summer sunset sky. Panoramic landscape sunset urban city life landscape. Sao Paulo city. Aerial sunset sky city. Pacific pink skyline sunset city. Skyline colorful sky colored sky skyline.
4K,Time lapse view sunset at Tokyo city with Tokyo Tower in japan asia Is a famous place
4k00:254K,Time lapse view sunset at Tokyo city with Tokyo Tower in japan asia Is a famous place
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 12/31/2019 : Pull back shot of the magnificent Architecture of Dubai, Burj Khalifa, drone wide shot.
hd00:10Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 12/31/2019 : Pull back shot of the magnificent Architecture of Dubai, Burj Khalifa, drone wide shot.
Aerial: London Cityscape and Iconic Skyscrapers, United Kingdom
4k00:50Aerial: London Cityscape and Iconic Skyscrapers, United Kingdom
Greece Acropolis city of Athens parthenon, symbol of ancient, aerial view slide from drone on panorama of residential buildings at sunrise summer. Lights sun, lens flare. World Heritage sites. History
4k00:12Greece Acropolis city of Athens parthenon, symbol of ancient, aerial view slide from drone on panorama of residential buildings at sunrise summer. Lights sun, lens flare. World Heritage sites. History
Modern Business Office Buildings with Glass Reflection. Time lapse of clouds reflecting onto the glass of a large office building. Reflection of clouds in a modern skyscraper.
hd00:21Modern Business Office Buildings with Glass Reflection. Time lapse of clouds reflecting onto the glass of a large office building. Reflection of clouds in a modern skyscraper.
Aerial Footage of korea city,seoul cityscape, skyline , Lotte Tower, Jamsil
hd00:21Aerial Footage of korea city,seoul cityscape, skyline , Lotte Tower, Jamsil
Cinematic view on sunset light and golden clouds over the modern business area in Mexico city. 4K aerial of glass buildings architecture with latin cityscape on motion background. Business offices
4k00:29Cinematic view on sunset light and golden clouds over the modern business area in Mexico city. 4K aerial of glass buildings architecture with latin cityscape on motion background. Business offices

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial: Crowded houses in slum by modern residential buildings and sea - Mumbai, India
4k00:47Aerial: Crowded houses in slum by modern residential buildings and sea - Mumbai, India
Aerial Tilt-Up To Downtown City Buildings And Urban Skyline With Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California
4k00:05Aerial Tilt-Up To Downtown City Buildings And Urban Skyline With Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California
Aerial Panning A Sprawling Downtown Urban Landscape With City Buildings, Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California
4k00:18Aerial Panning A Sprawling Downtown Urban Landscape With City Buildings, Bright Sunlight, White Towers, And Rugged California Mountains On The Horizon - Glendale, California
Time Lapse: Beautiful City of Kotor by the Sea Under Starry Sky in Kotor, Montenegro
4k00:06Time Lapse: Beautiful City of Kotor by the Sea Under Starry Sky in Kotor, Montenegro

Related video keywords