 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Harvest ready maize ear on stalk in cultivated corn field, 4k uhd 2160p footage of agricultural organic farming plantation.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 11577419
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV174 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV109.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Raccoon in contact zoo, furry procyon
4k00:14Raccoon in contact zoo, furry procyon
Ripe Maize Ready for Harvest. Autumn filed with ripe, golden corncobs on dry steams.
hd00:12Ripe Maize Ready for Harvest. Autumn filed with ripe, golden corncobs on dry steams.
Two mature yellow cob of sweet corn on the field. Collect corn crop.
hd00:07Two mature yellow cob of sweet corn on the field. Collect corn crop.
Overripe corncob
hd00:29Overripe corncob
Rhubarb harvested in a urban backyard garden.
hd00:10Rhubarb harvested in a urban backyard garden.
Macroshooting of a creeping caterpillar
hd00:22Macroshooting of a creeping caterpillar
farmer testing and opening ripe of corn on field
4k00:29farmer testing and opening ripe of corn on field
Thailand farmers from harvesting the corn farming.
4k00:29Thailand farmers from harvesting the corn farming.
See all

Related stock videos

Flying over a golden cornfield in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
hd00:30Flying over a golden cornfield in beautiful farmland with sun illuminating the field.
agriculture irrigation of corn. agriculture irrigation corn field farming in the usa
4k00:20agriculture irrigation of corn. agriculture irrigation corn field farming in the usa
Corn field, flight over the cream of corn stalks, excellent growth, good corn harvest, ripening of the corn field.
hd00:26Corn field, flight over the cream of corn stalks, excellent growth, good corn harvest, ripening of the corn field.
POV shot walking through a cornfield. Moving through corn stalks in farmers field. Steadycam amongst crops on hot summer day. Deep inside organic maize field.
4k00:20POV shot walking through a cornfield. Moving through corn stalks in farmers field. Steadycam amongst crops on hot summer day. Deep inside organic maize field.
Sliding over a golden corncob
hd00:20Sliding over a golden corncob
Ripe corn field
hd00:17Ripe corn field
Loop features a vividly colorful sunset sky of orange and yellow gold silhouetting a foreground cornfield with stalks swaying in the autumn breeze. Shot in 1920x1080p HD widescreen.
hd00:32Loop features a vividly colorful sunset sky of orange and yellow gold silhouetting a foreground cornfield with stalks swaying in the autumn breeze. Shot in 1920x1080p HD widescreen.
Corn field affected by drought ...
hd00:28Corn field affected by drought ...

Related video keywords