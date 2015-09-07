 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Dry corn plants swaying on hot summer wind, harvesting season is near, hd 1080p footage of cultivated agricultural landscape.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 11577227
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV166.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV29.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

An anthill in the woods.
4k00:18An anthill in the woods.
Aerial pan shot of a rural wheat field.
hd00:30Aerial pan shot of a rural wheat field.
Wandin North , Victoria / Australia - 07 06 2019: Rusty old farm machinery in long grass.
4k00:07Wandin North , Victoria / Australia - 07 06 2019: Rusty old farm machinery in long grass.
Underwater view of soft corals on the top of hard corals in reefs from Oslob Cebu, Philippines
4k00:13Underwater view of soft corals on the top of hard corals in reefs from Oslob Cebu, Philippines
Frozen plants on sunny morning in Minsk, Belarus
4k00:15Frozen plants on sunny morning in Minsk, Belarus
dead leaves
hd00:25dead leaves
CANADA - CIRCA 2010: metal recycling at junkyard
hd00:18CANADA - CIRCA 2010: metal recycling at junkyard
The little bee is building a nest.
hd00:10The little bee is building a nest.
See all

Related stock videos

Aerial View of Rural Farm affected by Spring flooding featuring Farm house, silo on dry ground, livestock, green fields, brown flood water, covered roads
4k00:24Aerial View of Rural Farm affected by Spring flooding featuring Farm house, silo on dry ground, livestock, green fields, brown flood water, covered roads
crane shot over ripe wheatfield in afternoon sun
hd00:29crane shot over ripe wheatfield in afternoon sun
Extreme Heat Drought Lack Of Water Drying Plant Desert. Drought Anticyclone Global Warming. Plants And Nature Dying, spring season. Weather Phenomenon Extreme Heat And Drought. Level of fresh water.
hd00:15Extreme Heat Drought Lack Of Water Drying Plant Desert. Drought Anticyclone Global Warming. Plants And Nature Dying, spring season. Weather Phenomenon Extreme Heat And Drought. Level of fresh water.
The farmer's hands are testing the soil on a field with young corn seedlings
4k00:14The farmer's hands are testing the soil on a field with young corn seedlings
AERIAL: Wheat field at sunset
hd00:14AERIAL: Wheat field at sunset
ears of wheat swaying in the breeze at sunset
hd00:25ears of wheat swaying in the breeze at sunset
agriculture irrigation of corn. agriculture irrigation corn field farming in the usa
4k00:20agriculture irrigation of corn. agriculture irrigation corn field farming in the usa
Wheat field at sunset
hd00:21Wheat field at sunset

Related video keywords