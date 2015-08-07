 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer flags Cathedral 4k. UNESCO a World Heritage Site. Siena famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and the Palio, a horse race.

R

By Rekindle Photo and Video

  • Stock footage ID: 11109488
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.9 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV266.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV57.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer flags Cathedral. Sienna Tuscany. Historic center UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval, Palio horse race.
4k00:28SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer flags Cathedral. Sienna Tuscany. Historic center UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval, Palio horse race.
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 16, 2014 Karntner Shopping Street Vienna Crowded Pedestrians Walk People Visit Stores Shops Magazine ( Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
4k00:32VIENNA, AUSTRIA - JULY 16, 2014 Karntner Shopping Street Vienna Crowded Pedestrians Walk People Visit Stores Shops Magazine ( Ultra High Definition, UltraHD, Ultra HD, UHD, 4K, 2160P, 4096x2160 )
LONDON, UK. December 21, The junction of Charing Cross Road and Cranbourn Street, right opposite Leicester Square. People walk down the street in sunset.ultra hd 4k
4k00:19LONDON, UK. December 21, The junction of Charing Cross Road and Cranbourn Street, right opposite Leicester Square. People walk down the street in sunset.ultra hd 4k
ITALY, MILAN - MAY 5, 2014: Pedestrians on one of streets of Milan. Milan - the main town of northern part of Italy.
hd00:06ITALY, MILAN - MAY 5, 2014: Pedestrians on one of streets of Milan. Milan - the main town of northern part of Italy.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 01: Historical street and Deutsche Orient Bank in Istanbul, Sirkeci on January 01, 2014 in Istanbul, Turkey.
hd00:21ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 01: Historical street and Deutsche Orient Bank in Istanbul, Sirkeci on January 01, 2014 in Istanbul, Turkey.
AMSTERDAM,NETHERLANDS-28 APRIL,2019: Crowd of tourists celebration annual King's Day (dutch:Koningsdag) in center of Amsterdam city.Popular national holiday in Kingdom of Netherlands.Huge people crowd
4k00:10AMSTERDAM,NETHERLANDS-28 APRIL,2019: Crowd of tourists celebration annual King's Day (dutch:Koningsdag) in center of Amsterdam city.Popular national holiday in Kingdom of Netherlands.Huge people crowd
NEW YORK - JULY 2: People visit Broad Street in Lower Manhattan on July 2, 2013 in New York. Almost 19 million people live in New York City metropolitan area.
hd00:09NEW YORK - JULY 2: People visit Broad Street in Lower Manhattan on July 2, 2013 in New York. Almost 19 million people live in New York City metropolitan area.
LONDON-CIRCA 2014:People at Oxford Circus / Street, London, UK. People crossing the street, double deck red buses, cars & taxis.
hd00:57LONDON-CIRCA 2014:People at Oxford Circus / Street, London, UK. People crossing the street, double deck red buses, cars & taxis.
See all

Related stock videos

ASSISI, ITALY - 3TH MAY 2018: Festival in the street of the Assisi, Umbria, Italy, Europe.
4k00:13ASSISI, ITALY - 3TH MAY 2018: Festival in the street of the Assisi, Umbria, Italy, Europe.
SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer Corteo Storico square 4k. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Siena famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and Palio, a horse race.
4k00:09SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer Corteo Storico square 4k. UNESCO World Heritage Site. Siena famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and Palio, a horse race.
SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy historic Corteo Storico drum costume parade 4k. One of nation's main tourist attractions. Cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and Palio a horse race.
4k00:07SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy historic Corteo Storico drum costume parade 4k. One of nation's main tourist attractions. Cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and Palio a horse race.
SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy historic Corteo Storico costume parade drummer 4k. One of nation's main tourist attractions. Cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and Palio a horse race.
4k00:30SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy historic Corteo Storico costume parade drummer 4k. One of nation's main tourist attractions. Cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and Palio a horse race.
SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy historic Corteo Storico costume parade 4k. UNESCO a World Heritage site. Famous for its cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and the Palio, a horse race.
4k00:21SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy historic Corteo Storico costume parade 4k. UNESCO a World Heritage site. Famous for its cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and the Palio, a horse race.
SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer flags Cathedral. Sienna Tuscany. Historic center UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval, Palio horse race.
4k00:28SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy costume parade drummer flags Cathedral. Sienna Tuscany. Historic center UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous for cuisine, art, museums, medieval, Palio horse race.
SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy Corteo Storico costume parade drummer. Historic center, UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and the Palio horse race.
4k00:28SIENA, ITALY - SEPT 2014: Siena Italy Corteo Storico costume parade drummer. Historic center, UNESCO World Heritage Site. Famous cuisine, art, museums, medieval cityscape and the Palio horse race.
ASSISI, ITALY - 3TH MAY 2018: Festival in the street of the Assisi, Umbria, Italy, Europe.
4k00:30ASSISI, ITALY - 3TH MAY 2018: Festival in the street of the Assisi, Umbria, Italy, Europe.

Related video keywords