0
Stock video
Freshly made mango banana smoothie with chia seeds.
A
- Stock footage ID: 10961795
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|236.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:08Rainbow from smoothies. Watermelon, papaya, mango, spinach and dragon fruit. Smoothies, juices, beverages, drinks variety with fresh fruits on a wooden table
hd00:31Tropical mango fruit with white coconut milk blended up into a healthy yellow smoothie, mango cocktail . The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Close up, slow motion, top view
hd00:16Decorating chocolate smoothie bowl with coconut flakes in slow motion. Healthy vegan vegetarian carob smoothie bowl
hd00:06Top view fresh berries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries fall in blender to make smoothie. Slow motion video
hd00:26Fruits and vegetables are blended up into a healthy green smoothie. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Close up
4k00:24Branch of fresh ripe bright yellow bananas hangs against the background of a counter of fruit shop with blurred tropical fruits mango and pineapple.
Related video keywords
antioxidantbananabeveragechia seedscoconutcoconut milkcoldcookingdrinkfoodfreshfruithealthyingredientkitchen blenderkitchenwaremakingmangomango banana smoothienaturalnon-alcoholic beveragenutritionorangeorganicpersonal blenderplantpreparingproteinrawreciperecipe cardrefreshmentripesmallsmoothiesuperfoodsupplementssweetenedtexturetropical fruitsyellow