Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091310257
Professional male civil engineer or architect wear safety helmet. While handsome engineer working using tablet technology app checking list building project on construction site. Real estate concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV