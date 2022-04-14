Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091308989

Stock Video ID: 1091308989

Asian elderly woman greets elderly mother at home. An old woman opens the door to welcome the doctor and pay respects in Thai style. Welfare and care concept for the senior people

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

JR-50

JR-50