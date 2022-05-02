Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091307191

Stock Video ID: 1091307191

Tired young man touching his back, suffering from low back discomfort. Muscle pain caused by overwork, nerve compression. Young man with back and muscle problems isolated in studio white background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Red Stock

Red Stock