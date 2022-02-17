Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091307141

Stock Video ID: 1091307141

Man measuring hips and belly with tape measure. Young man measuring waist size with tape measure isolated on white background, very happy with his weight loss. Excess weight. Obesity.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Red Stock

Red Stock