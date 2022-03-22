Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091307013

Stock Video ID: 1091307013

Cheerful young woman stretching out arms lazily after getting up on bed looking at window with morning view in the bedroom preparing to start new day with happiness, Happy life concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

1st footage

1st footage