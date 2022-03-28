Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091306685

Stock Video ID: 1091306685

Cropped close up kid mouth, baby teeth problem. Touching by hand finger sagging front milk tooth. Dental care. Help to remove out mouth. Shaking tooth in gingiva. Changing teeth to permanent.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Lia_Russy

Lia_Russy