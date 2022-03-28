Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091306663
Plus size fat, overweight woman with obesity in yellow hoodie do cardio fitness, Pilates, dancing and spinning in green backyard outdoors. Park and meadow on background. Body positive, love yourself
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV