Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091305087

Stock Video ID: 1091305087

Close-up portrait of cheerful young man in formal outfit smiling at camera. Footage of confident smart Caucasian guy. Working day. Business people on background near business center. City, daytime

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Fractal Pictures

Fractal Pictures