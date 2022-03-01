Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091305085

Stock Video ID: 1091305085

Footage of attractive smiling Caucasian man with beard. Positive businessman in formal outfit looking at camera. Sunny day. Outdoor. Workers of business center on background. Daytime. Modern building

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Fractal Pictures

Fractal Pictures