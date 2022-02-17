Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091305073
Smiling girl in call center. Happy young woman in headset using laptop in modern office, office worker laughing, talking on cell phone with client, using wireless internet connection. Indoors, daytime
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV