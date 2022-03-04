Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091282059

Stock Video ID: 1091282059

African business man giving clapping hands colleagues after meeting success at office. Black business people project discussion or award congratulations great project applauding for good experience.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Kaewmanee jiangsihui

Kaewmanee jiangsihui