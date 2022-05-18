Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091281659
Civil engineer or contractor or foreman work in housing construction site, use smartphone talking with team or partner about work. after hanging up phone he looking at the camera smile and arm crossed
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV