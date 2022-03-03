Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091281281
Woman in home kitchen greets study online video call webcam laptop listen teacher. Man chef food blogger in computer screen tells recipe of dish teaches housewife remote cooking culinary lesson course
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV