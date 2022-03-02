Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
1091280955

Stock Video ID: 1091280955

Young woman taking care about her plants at home, she is spraying them. Florist take care of domestic flowers, pour liquid, fertilize, enrich dry ground, horticulture, gardening concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

juliaap

juliaap