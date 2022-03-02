Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Stock Video ID: 1091280955
Young woman taking care about her plants at home, she is spraying them. Florist take care of domestic flowers, pour liquid, fertilize, enrich dry ground, horticulture, gardening concept.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Video Formats
4K • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
HD • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
SD • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV
Web • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV